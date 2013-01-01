Liquor Store Point of Sale for the way you do business

Profitably managing a beer, wine or liquor store means facing a set of unique challenges. Heartland LiquorPOS is designed to address the point of sale (POS) system requirements of retail liquor stores including managing orders, sales, and deposits whether by the case, six-pack, or bottle, as well as providing the level of service that builds customer loyalty. Our liquor store point of sales clients see fast ROI from the ability to automate many routine tasks and operate more efficiently and profitably.